WATER RESCUE: 2 juveniles pulled from water near Bender Park, one remains missing

One of the juveniles that was pulled from the water remains in critical condition, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office,
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Two juveniles were pulled from the water during a water rescue near Bender Park Wednesday evening.

One of the juveniles is in critical condition, while a search is underway for a third juvenile who is still missing.

The Milwaukee County 911 Dispatch Center was notified at about 8:25 PM of a possible drowning incident in Lake Michigan, off of Bender Park.

MCSO personnel responded, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the City of Oak Creek first responders.

They say three juveniles were "in distress in the water."

Two of the juveniles were pulled from the water. One of them was hospitalized in critical condition.

Dozens of first responders are helping with the search.

A search is ongoing for the third juvenile who remains missing.

Details as to the circumstances of the victims entering the water and their presence in the park are still being assembled, so this statement is preliminary, and its facts may change, according to the MCSO.

