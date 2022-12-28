Water main break in Whitefish Bay, some homes without service

MILWAUKEE — Because of a water main break Wednesday morning, the Department of Public Works is temporarily shutting off water service for some homes in the Whitefish Bay area.

The village of Whitefish Bay said in a statement that the homes impacted by the water shutoff are located:

48-4900 Berkeley

4900 Idlewild and Hollywood

4800 Elkhart and Woodruff

5-800 blocks of Chateau Pl.

The village said the shutoff will last from about 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed., Dec 28.

This comes after Waukesha authorities warned about a water main break along South West Avenue between Hoover and Progress on Monday. That break has since been fixed.

Water main breaks happen during temperature changes as well as dry or wet weather causing the ground to shift, according to West Allis's guide to water main breaks. The age of the main or sudden fluctuations in pressure can also cause breaks. The breaks happen more frequently during the winter due to frost on the ground, according to their guide.

