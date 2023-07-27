Water Boil Advisory issued in Village of Butler

BUTLER, Wis. — The Village of Butler, in Waukesha County, issued a Water Boil Advisory Thursday after a water main break.

The village shared issued the advisory around 7:15 a.m. saying the water main break occurred "earlier this morning." The advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution, the Village of Butler said.

Read the full statement:

“Early this morning, a large water main break occurred near Mid-City Plumbing in the vicinity of Custer Avenue and Park Drive. As a result of the main break, the Village experienced a major drop in water pressure. As a result of that drop in pressure and out of an abundance of caution, the Village is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for the whole Village. Please do not use the water for cooking or drinking unless it has been boiled beforehand. We are expecting the Boil Water Advisory to last at least 24 hours while we test the water to ensure it is safe. Updates will follow as they come in. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Village Administrator Ben Hubrich at 262-415-2522 or email bhubrich@butlerwi.gov. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

