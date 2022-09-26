WATCH: Several shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby, police seeking suspects

MILWAUKEE — *TMJ4's Mariam Mackar will have this full story on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.*

Milwaukee police say a home near 27th and Ruby was struck by several bullets on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

RING doorbell footage captured the moment several individuals in two cars got out and began shooting into an occupied home from an alley around midnight.

WATCH: RING footage shows several people firing numerous bullets into a Milwaukee home

Shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby

Milwaukee police say no one was injured.

The aftermath left dozens of bullet holes in the back of the home.

TMJ4 News spoke with neighbors in the area who did not want to be on camera. They said they heard the shots that night, but didn't know it happened so close to their home.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



