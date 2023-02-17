WATCH: Milwaukee Dancing Grannies arrive in New Orleans to perform in Mardi Gras parade

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have landed in New Orleans and are ready to perform in the iconic Mardi Gras parade.

When the Grannies landed, the 610 Stompers, an all-male dance group, were there with a warm welcome. The moment was caught on camera, watch below:

Dancing Grannies arrive in New Orleans

The two groups will have a dance-off during the Krewe of Thoth parade on Sunday.

This is the first Mardi Gras parade for the Grannies and they have been sharing their excitement leading up to the event online.

"Our excitement is beyond anything we could ever imagine, what is in store for us makes for some sleepless nights with positive anticipation," one Facebook post reads.

The Grannies said they will be throwing their signature "Granny Strong" bracelets at Mardi Gras. The group lost four of their own during the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

As for locally, the Grannies will begin their parade season with the Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day parade on March 11.

