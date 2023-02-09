St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on March 11

MILWAUKEE — The 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11.

The parade begins at noon at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Wisconsin Ave. and ends at Water Street and Highland Ave.

The parade will feature over 120 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, festive floats, and local dignitaries.

This year, the following 2023 honorees will be recognized: Irishman of the Year Pat Farley, Irish Rose Deb Kreuser, and Parade Marshalls John and Kathleen Avery.

An estimated 20,000 people head downtown to attend the parade each year, according to the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association.

Parade organizers say the annual ShamROCK Kick-off Party will be at a new location this year, the Lucky Clover Irish Pub in the Old World Third Street Entertainment District. The party will be on Friday, March 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. It is free and open to the public. It will feature live music, beverage specials, and dozens of raffle prizes.

There will be more celebrations happening over the parade weekend, including the Shamrock Club's Post-Parade Party. Details for that party are yet to be announced.

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade dates back to 1843.

