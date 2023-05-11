Watch Now
WATCH: Man spotted riding e-scooter down I-94 in Milwaukee

The scooter appears to be one of the Lime scooters, which are supposed to shut off when a rider enters restricted zones.
A man was spotted riding an electric scooter down the interstate in Milwaukee Thursday morning.
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 10:53:44-04

MILWAUKEE — A man was spotted riding an electric scooter down the interstate in Milwaukee Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation followed the scooter using its cameras along I-94.

The scooter appears to be one of the Lime scooters, which are supposed to shut off when a rider enters restricted zones. The man was seen on several cameras including the camera at I-41 and Drexel Ave and Ryan Road.

TMJ4 monitored the cameras until the man exited the interstate on Ryan Road and rode out of a WisDOT camera's view. Our team has reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to see if they had any information.

