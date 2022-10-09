WATCH: Full game day coverage ahead of Giants vs Packers game in London

LONDON — The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to take on the New York Giants in London this morning at 8:30. Ahead of the game, TMJ4 hosted a pre-game special on our air featuring interviews with fans both locally and in London!

Plus, our Delaney Brey and Lance Allan joined us to talk all things Packers, Rodgers, and the game ahead. Will jet lag play a role in player performance?

Check out some clips from this morning's special.

Will jet lag play a role?

Kenosha is awake and ready for football!

Two local Packers fans are in London for today's game! This morning, they spoke to us live from the stadium in London!

There may be fewer cheese curds, but Packers fans are embracing fish and chips ahead of the game against the Giants in London. We talked to Mort Sayyed who traveled from Oconomowoc for the game and found plenty of other cheeseheads!

Packers fans take over London

Packers fans in Kenosha are awake and ready!

One Packers fan has gone to 83 consecutive Packers games... and counting! He's in London for today's game and joined us live this morning on air.

