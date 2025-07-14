Washington Park Wednesdays concert series schedule for summer 2025

Washington Park Wednesdays — a concert series in Milwaukee that features local musicians, food trucks and family-friendly activities — will be held every Wednesday this summer free to the public.

The weekly get-together at the Washington Park Bandshell (4599 W Lloyd St.) will have a different theme that each Wednesday will focus on.

Every week, the festivities will start at 5 p.m. while the concerts start at 6 p.m.

Here's a list of what musicians, theme and entertainment each Washington Park Wednesday will feature for the rest of the summer:

July 16:

Theme: Ride On (bicycle themed)

Opener: Nineteen Thirteen

Headliner: Vincent Van Great & Amanda Huff

Special guests: Bublr, County Executive David Crowley

July 23:

Theme: Cool School

Opener: Kal Bergendahl Project

Headliner: Big Style Brass Band

Special guests: Classic cars

July 30:

Theme: Viva

Opener: Juan Mungia

Headliner: Latin Swing Factor

Special guests: Bembe and Kenny Perez

Dancers: Pandanza Dance Company

Aug. 6:

Theme: Live! Art

Opener: The Mighty Miss Erica

Headliner: Trace Ellington Experience

Special guests: Live painters/artists, Virginia Small, AWE, Stream and Brad Bernard

Aug. 13:

Theme: Carnival

Opener: Mambo Surfers

Headliner: Milwaukee Hot Club

Special guests: Dead Mans Carnival Performers, Professor Pinkerton and Virginia Small

Dancers: Carnival performers

Aug. 20:

Theme: Back to School

Opener: Pay the Devil

Headliner: Chris Crain

Special guests: Milwaukee Public Schools

Aug. 27:

Theme: Planet to Park

Opener: Long Line Riders

Headliner: Shonn Hinton

Special guests: Death is a Business and Sky C

Dancers: Taylor Flows Fire Dancing

The Washington Park Neighbors website will have additional and updated information on Washington Park Wednesdays as it's released.

