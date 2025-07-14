Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Washington Park Wednesdays concert series schedule for summer 2025

Washington Park Wednesdays — a concert series in Milwaukee that features local musicians, food trucks and family-friendly activities — will be held every Wednesday this summer free to the public.

The weekly get-together at the Washington Park Bandshell (4599 W Lloyd St.) will have a different theme that each Wednesday will focus on.

Every week, the festivities will start at 5 p.m. while the concerts start at 6 p.m.

Here's a list of what musicians, theme and entertainment each Washington Park Wednesday will feature for the rest of the summer:

July 16:
Theme: Ride On (bicycle themed)
Opener: Nineteen Thirteen
Headliner: Vincent Van Great & Amanda Huff
Special guests: Bublr, County Executive David Crowley

July 23:
Theme: Cool School
Opener: Kal Bergendahl Project
Headliner: Big Style Brass Band
Special guests: Classic cars

July 30:
Theme: Viva
Opener: Juan Mungia
Headliner: Latin Swing Factor
Special guests: Bembe and Kenny Perez
Dancers: Pandanza Dance Company

Aug. 6:
Theme: Live! Art
Opener: The Mighty Miss Erica
Headliner: Trace Ellington Experience
Special guests: Live painters/artists, Virginia Small, AWE, Stream and Brad Bernard

Aug. 13:
Theme: Carnival
Opener: Mambo Surfers
Headliner: Milwaukee Hot Club
Special guests: Dead Mans Carnival Performers, Professor Pinkerton and Virginia Small
Dancers: Carnival performers

Aug. 20:
Theme: Back to School
Opener: Pay the Devil
Headliner: Chris Crain
Special guests: Milwaukee Public Schools

Aug. 27:
Theme: Planet to Park
Opener: Long Line Riders
Headliner: Shonn Hinton
Special guests: Death is a Business and Sky C
Dancers: Taylor Flows Fire Dancing

The Washington Park Neighbors website will have additional and updated information on Washington Park Wednesdays as it's released.

