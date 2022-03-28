Washington County's Lizard Mound County Park is now a state park

FARMINGTON, Wisc. — Washington County's Natural Resources Department announced Monday that Lizard Mound County Park will now be a state park, Lizard Mound State Park.

According to a news release, the state Natural Resources Board officially approved the re-deeding of Lizard Mound in October.

"For the past 35 years, the County has successfully operated and maintained the park for public enjoyment, helping to improve the public experience of Native American effigy mounds," Washington County's Natural Resources Department said in a statement.

The park also has its own entry in the National Register of Historic Places.

The County Board of Supervisors authorized the transition of Lizard Mound County Park back to the state in 2020.

“It is our hope that the State Department of Natural Resources will consider our work with the Milwaukee Audubon Society in developing a viable public-private partnership with the appropriate archeological expertise and ecological restoration capabilities to care for the mounds,” said Chief Community Development Officer Jamie Ludovic. “We look forward to assisting the state during this transition as they concentrate on getting Lizard Mound State Park open and maintained this season for the enjoyment of Our Great Community.”

