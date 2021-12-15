Washington County parks building 5 rentable tiny cabins at Glacier Hill park

HUBERTUS, Wis. — Camping is great, but not everyone likes to get down and dirty in a tent. But now, the crew at Washington County Parks and Trails is making it easier than ever for people to enjoy an overnight stay in one of its parks.

The parks crew is building five tiny cabins in Glacier Hill park in Hubertus. Once they are completed, they will be listed for rent on Airbnb in late January.

“One of our visions for this park is to be a Kettle Morraine destination," Kyrstal Wangerin, the parks business services manager with Washington County Parks and Trails, said.

They want to make Glacier Hills the place to visit in the Kettle Morraine Forest.

The cabins can fit two to four people and are dog friendly. All the cabins are easy to walk which makes them accessible to just about anyone. It allows people to soak in the nature by spending the night in the park.

These cabins are in addition to the four larger and older ones that already built. Here is a link to one of those cabins.

So come late January, there will be a total of nine cabins available to rent for $75 to $90 a night. The park staffs said it really hopes this increases foot traffic.

“This year in 2021, our park system went off the tax levy, so we are a self-sustaining enterprise, so it’s very important for us to generate our own income," Logan Bliss, the trail manager for Washington County Parks and Trails, said.

Now that all the money Washington County parks gets comes from visitors and is not aided by property taxes, it's even more important these cabins appeal to as many people as possible.

The crew doesn't think it will be to difficult to fill these Airbnb's. The older cabins were always booked up.

"They’re incredibly popular. They have a high demand, so this project was partially initiated because of that," Bliss said.

The old cabins are available to rent now. The new ones will be available late January and the first available dates will be in the spring.

