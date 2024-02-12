Warm weather causes early tapping for maple syrup producers

Wisconsin ranks fourth in the United States for maple syrup production, producing 402,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2023.

That's down from 443,000 gallons, according to the Association of Maple Syrup Producers.

This year's warm weather has caused maple syrup producers to tap their trees early and if the trend of warm weather continues it could impact how much is syrup is produced.

At Hawthorn Hallow in Kenosha, as you enter the property, you’ll notice a row of maple trees already tapped for the season.

The warm temperatures in February have led Kailyn Palomares and staff here to tap their trees earlier than ever in Hawthorn Hallow history.

"By February 1 we were tapping as well so I am paying attention to the weather constantly," said Palomares, a naturalist and education manager.

Typically, the season starts in late February or early March and in order for the tapping process to begin, a couple of factors need to be just right with the weather.

"That freezing and thawing is causing kind of a pressurized system within the tree, causing the sap to flow up and then back down and that is where we’re getting our sap in our buckets, is through that flow," said Palomares.

Each year Hawthorn's trees can produce hundreds of bottles of syrup, but it all depends on Mother Nature.

"Our season could be over in two weeks or it could be over at the end of March we really have no idea. It really depends on the weather," said Palomares.

Laura Smith has been working at Hawthorn Hallow since 2019 and says although she has the process down, every year is different.

"For so long you would think that it’s a perfect science but what the other person kind of instilled in all of us is that you know it may sound strange but you kind of have to listen to the trees," said Smith.

While the taping process is underway, the staff is hoping to educate adults and kids about the process of making maple syrup and the impact weather has on it.

"The educational component is really important because it teaches kids where their food is coming from," said Palomares.

"We’re here to teach the kids and encourage them and inspire them to pay attention to nature," said Smith.

To learn more about Hawthorn Hallow and their educational programs, click here.

