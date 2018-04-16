WANTED: Manitowoc police searching for clown masked thief

Manitowoc police are searching for a man who appeared to be wearing a clown mask while burglarizing an A&W restaurant.

On March 25, the suspect broke into the A&W restaurant on Harbor Town Lane. The suspect was inside the restaurant for a short period of time, managing to steal multiple bank bags.

The exact amount of money in the bank bags was not disclosed.

Manitowoc police say it is likely that the suspect knew the layout of the restaurant.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, charcoal-colored sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark brown or black shoes, blue latex medical gloves and a Halloween mask with a red nose and white eyes.

He was last seen walking northeast through the Manitowoc Shell parking lot toward the Harbor Town Inn.

Police are offering a reward up to $500 for any information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect responsible for the burglary.

If you have any information, Manitowoc police encourage you to call Detective David McCue of the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6570.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.