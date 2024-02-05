Walworth County: Two men still on the run after home invasion leads to chase and crash

ELKHORN, Wis. — Police say three people are in custody, and two others are on the run after a home invasion led to a chase and crash in Walworth County on Saturday night, Feb. 3.

According to a Facebook post made by the city of Lake Geneva Police Department, the suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area of a burglary investigation at a home in Elkhorn around 6:00 p.m.

Police say officers chased the vehicle into Lake Geneva, where it later crashed into two vehicles. The occupants of the vehicles the suspects crashed into are reported to have minor injuries.

Police say after the car crashed, a total of five people fled on foot.

A search was launched, with the aid of multiple police and sheriff departments, including the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department, the Town of Linn Police, and the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The search included the deployment of drones and police K-9s.

Town of Linn Police Department

Police say the drone detected a heat signature on the East side of U.S. Highway 12, east of where the crash happened.

The first suspect was detained. The second, according to police, had to be tased due to resisting officers. The third suspect was caught, and bit by a Walworth County K-9 officer.

Two suspects are believed to be on the loose. Police say they were last seen running in the area of North Edward's Boulevard south of Sheridan Springs Road in Lake Geneva, and are believed to be both men, of either white or Hispanic descent.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, they are asked to call 911.

The City of Elkhorn is expected to release information about the home invasion on Monday, Feb. 5.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip