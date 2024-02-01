Watch Now
Man and woman dead after shooting at Sports Page Barr in Elkhorn

Sydni Eure, TMJ4
Posted at 8:05 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 09:56:42-05

The Elkhorn Police department says two people are dead after a shooting in a sports bar.

Officers were called to the Sports Page Barr off Wisconsin Street for reports of gunfire just after midnight Thursday morning. Officers from the Elkhorn Police Department and deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office found two bodies, a man and a woman, inside the bar.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

Officers have streets blocked off at the intersection of Walworth and Wisconsin.

Our Sydni Eure is there now working to talk to officers and neighbors now.

The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with any information to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210. You can also call Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.

