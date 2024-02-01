Man and woman dead after shooting at Sports Page Barr in Elkhorn

The Elkhorn Police department says two people are dead after a shooting in a sports bar.

Officers were called to the Sports Page Barr off Wisconsin Street for reports of gunfire just after midnight Thursday morning. Officers from the Elkhorn Police Department and deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office found two bodies, a man and a woman, inside the bar.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

Officers have streets blocked off at the intersection of Walworth and Wisconsin.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Street blocked off in Elkhorn

Our Sydni Eure is there now working to talk to officers and neighbors now.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Police presence in Elkhorn

The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with any information to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210. You can also call Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.

