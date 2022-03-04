Walworth County Sheriff's Deputy placed on administrative leave following sexual assault accusations

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — The Walworth County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with 19 counts including sexual assault.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that Deputy Gerardo Baca, 36, was arrested on March 3 and is facing numerous charges in Waukesha County including multiple counts of second and third-degree sexual assault. The sheriff's office said the charges stem from incidents that happened when he was off duty over a year ago.

Since Baca was charged, Walworth County has begun a full internal investigation, which is being led by Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

"I am working with the Walworth County Human Resources Director and legal counsel regarding Baca’s employment status," Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said in the statement.

The district attorney's office has not released a criminal complaint yet for the case.

Now, Waukesha County is asking to speak with anyone who could be a victim. They are asking anyone who has been involved with Baca to call Waukesha County Sheriff Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143 or Waukesha County Sheriff Detective Jack Kopatich at 262-896-8140.

"The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is a very good agency with great people. I take this matter seriously and we continue to serve the mission of public safety," Picknell said.

Baca was hired on Jan. 30, 2017, according to the sheriff's office.

According to online court records, Baca is facing the following charges:

3 counts of third-degree sexual assault

6 counts of 2nd Degree Sex Assault-Intoxicated Victim

2 counts of Threats to Communicate Derogatory Info

2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force

Attempt 3rd Degree Sexual Assault

Child Enticement-Expose Sex Organ

3 counts of Capture an Intimate Representation

Stalking

Capture an Image of Nudity



