Walmart Neighborhood Market on Milwaukee's west side to close in May

MILWAUKEE — A Walmart Neighborhood Market on Milwaukee's west side is set to close in May.

TMJ4 News

According to a press release from Walmart Media Relations, the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located near 70th & Main, is closing in May due to low performance.

The company says the next nearest location is a supercenter that's within three miles away, which is around a 51-minute walk.



The store will be closed to the public on May 17.

Read the official statement from the company below:

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Neighborhood Market at 7025 W Main St. Milwaukee, WI. We look forward to continuing to serve them at one of our 11 other Walmart stores in the Milwaukee area, on Walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip