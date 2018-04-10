Walker signing 9 bills limiting Wisconsin welfare into law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker was signing nine bills into law Tuesday that limit the state's welfare programs, including increasing the work requirement for food stamp recipients and imposing it on parents for the first time.

The Legislature passed the bills in February with Democrats united against them. Walker, a Republican up for re-election in November, championed the new laws as the latest examples of Wisconsin leading the nation in changing the state welfare system to put more people back to work.

"We want to help those in need move from government dependence to true independence through the dignity of work," Walker said in a statement. "We believe welfare should be more like a trampoline and less like a hammock."

Walker has argued for the changes as a way to help address the state's worker shortage problem. While Wisconsin's unemployment rate is at a record low 2.9 percent, companies across the state are struggling to find workers to fill openings.

Walker said the new laws will provide needed training and assistance to help people re-enter the workforce and be independent. He was signing them at separate stops at a job center in Wausau, a grocery store in River Falls and a homeless shelter in Milwaukee.

Democrats who didn't have the votes to stop the measures argued they will make it more difficult for poor people to get food and rise out of poverty.

"While Gov. Walker spends millions of taxpayer dollars making it harder for working families to put food on the table, Wisconsin communities continue to struggle with crumbling roads, school funding cuts and economic uncertainty," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling tweeted Tuesday.

All but one of Walker's welfare proposals passed the Legislature. The Senate did not approve of a bill that would have required a photo ID food stamp benefit card.

Bills Walker was signing would: