Walgreens at Teutonia and Capitol will close on January 15

MILWAUKEE — Residents in a northside neighborhood are frustrated after learning their local Walgreens is closing in a matter of weeks.

The drug store's location at Teutonia and Capitol will be the latest to shut its doors. Two other Milwaukee Walgreens stores have closed since October, one at Hampton and Fond du Lac and the other at West Forest Home and Lincoln Avenue.

Duane Gordon was furious after finding out that the Capitol and Teutonia location would close for good on January 15. He said a large number of senior citizens will struggle to get to another pharmacy including himself.

"Most of us don't have transportation to get to the Walgreens down on 76th Street and the other ones. This one is essential. Walgreens they're making a bad choice," Gordon explained.

The next closest Walgreens is a 40-minute walk from Capitol and Teutonia.

The company says they consider several factors when deciding to close a site including dynamics of the local market and changes in consumer habits. A spokesperson did not explain the specific reason behind next month's closure.

Neighbors believe frequent shoplifting is driving the company's decision.

"People steal every day in Walgreens. They just take stuff and walk out," customer Donnie Kelly said.

Milwaukee Police Department calls for service records show since the beginning of 2023, officers were called 59 times for business checks, thefts, and shoplifters at this location alone. MPD has had a total of 115 calls for service in all categories since the year started.

Donnie Kelly lives close by and said he often picks up medications for his elderly neighbors who struggle to get around. Since he has transportation he plans to continue helping them.

"I'm going to have to. Ain't gonna be no other choice," Kelly said.

TMJ4 News reached out to the local alderwoman for comment but has not received a response.

See the full statement from Walgreens below.

"With Walgreens goal to be the independent partner of choice, not just in pharmacy but also in healthcare services where we can improve healthcare, lower costs, and help patients, we are creating the right network of stores in the right locations.

When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons."

