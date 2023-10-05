Walden schools' No Place For Hate Program receives special recognition

RACINE, Wis. — The Walden III Middle and High School campus is home to a small group of students on a mission to make a big difference.

"So our organization is based off of anti-hate and anti-bias," Yasmeen Patrick, Senior Co-President said. "So, basically what we do is we promote that across the school and we just try to give students a safe space.”

Thursday morning, their efforts were rewarded. The group received a special banner from the Anti-Defamation League of Chicago in recognition of the school's outstanding No Place For Hate Program.

"It means a lot to us just because this is our third year," Patrick said. "We're a baby club at Walden so it means a lot to have a lot of this recognition because we know that our work is proving a point and we’re growing.”

While this is the second year in a row the program has been recognized, Bill Hicks, Education Director for ADL Mid-West said witnessing these students in action never gets old.

"We often hear the bad side of different things that are going on a different communities across the country," Hicks said. "So to see students not only doing something within their school, but even taking this message of a welcoming inclusive space outside of the school walls and into the community is really exciting and just makes it all worthwhile.”

"We originally started with a poetry contest and then a shoe box Christmas," Senior and Co-President, Kaya Cooper said. "Then we went out to the elementary schools and spoke to the kids. Last year we did a Black History Month program. We did a multicultural event in the same events as last year and now we’re looking to expand for mental health events, and a Woman’s History Month event.”

Hicks said No Place For Home is more than just the name of a program, it's a call to action. One that the students say they can't wait to pass on to the next generation.

"I really want them to take us and bring it into high school, that’s why we’re starting at a lower like younger age, just because we really want them to take in high school and it’s really impactful so we really just wanna spread the message of treating everyone with respect and dignity," Cooper said.

