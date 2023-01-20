Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward closing for good

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul founded the Wahlburgers chain.
Wahlburgers
Wahlburgers
Wahlburgers
Wahlburgers
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 12:02:04-05

MILWAUKEE — The Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward is closing for good after three years, owners confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson tells TMJ4 News they closed the one location, at 322 N. Broadway. Their other 61 locations nationwide are staying open.

Employees at the Third Ward restaurant were offered positions with other Hy-Vee/Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee. According to the spokesperson, a changing industry and staffing issues caused problems.

"With the changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges, we are evolving our strategy when it comes to this particular Wahlburgers restaurant location. Hy-Vee will now only be opening Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations going forward," according to a statement.

The Milwaukee Wahlburgers opened its doors in January 2020.

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul founded the Wahlburgers chain.

The Corners of Brookfield location remains open.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower