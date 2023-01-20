Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward closing for good

MILWAUKEE — The Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward is closing for good after three years, owners confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson tells TMJ4 News they closed the one location, at 322 N. Broadway. Their other 61 locations nationwide are staying open.

Employees at the Third Ward restaurant were offered positions with other Hy-Vee/Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee. According to the spokesperson, a changing industry and staffing issues caused problems.

"With the changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges, we are evolving our strategy when it comes to this particular Wahlburgers restaurant location. Hy-Vee will now only be opening Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations going forward," according to a statement.

The Milwaukee Wahlburgers opened its doors in January 2020.

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul founded the Wahlburgers chain.

The Corners of Brookfield location remains open.

