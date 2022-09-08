Wagfest returns to Brookfield's Mitchell Park this weekend

BROOKFIELD — Wagfest is returning to Brookfield for its 15th year this weekend.

The Elmbrook Humane Society is expecting more than 7,000 people and their dogs to visit Mitchell Park on Sept. 10. And even if you don't have a dog, you are invited!

The goal of Wagfest is to raise money for the Elmbrook Humane Society. It is a one-day festival including food, music, shopping, raffles, and activities for dogs.

There will be raffle prizes including animal-themed gift baskets, gift certificates to local restaurants and stores, a wheelbarrow of booze, and much more.

For the dogs, there will be a "Zoomie Zone," a "Pawcasso Studio," and the "Slobber Station."

“Wagfest is far and away our most popular annual event, and it’s one that really helps us connect with the people and pups in our community,” said Natalie Hoskins, Executive Director at EBHS.

Elmbrook will also be naming a King or Queen of Wagfest.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip