WATCH: Wisconsin cow predicts USA win over England in World Cup

MADISON, Wis. — It has been eight years since the U.S. Men's National Team competed in the FIFA World Cup, and a Wisconsin cow thinks they are going to perform pretty great this Friday.

The U.S. is hoping for the team's first win as they take on England in the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

On Wednesday, Forward Madison FC shared a video of their cow, Lionela Bessi, making a "bold choice."

Lionela Bessi trotted over to two stacks of hay, one labeled with the U.S. flag and the other for England. Lionela Bessi took no time to question her choice as she went straight for the U.S.

Forward Madison FC is a professional soccer team in Madison that was founded in 2018.

The World Cup kicked off Sunday between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor, Qatar. The U.S. tied their opener against Wales on Monday. Lionela Bessie predicted Wales would win.

The cow will be making predictions for the U.S. Men's team and the Mexican national team all World Cup long.

The tournament, which features 32 teams, runs through Dec. 18.

This is the first time the Mideast has hosted the FIFA World Cup. It is also the first time the world-watched tournament will be played in November and December, the Associated Press reports.

If you aren't gearing up to travel to Qatar to watch, we compiled a list of Milwaukee-area bars that will set the tone for you to party here instead!

