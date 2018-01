Listen to the full interview with Vukmir on 620 WTMJ's Steve Scaffidi Show.

MADISON, Wis. -- U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir who earlier called on her Republican opponent to disavow an endorsement from former White House strategist Steve Bannon acknowledges she sought the same approval.

Speaking on WTMJ-AM Wednesday, Vukmir said although she once met with Bannon and sought his endorsement, she would no longer want it given the developments since she met with him.

Bannon-backed Great America PAC announced in October that it was supporting retired Marine Kevin Nicholson in the GOP primary to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat seeking her second term.

Bannon is stepping down as chairman of the conservative news site Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump. His departure comes less than a week after Bannon's explosive criticisms of Trump and his family were published in a new book.