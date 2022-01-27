Watch
Voting machine company won't comply with Wisconsin subpoena

Wong Maye-E/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, voters mark their ballots on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis. The push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin gained steam on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, with the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature, a move backed by a Republican congressman and a recently formed coalition of civic and business leaders. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jan 27, 2022
WISCONSIN — A Nebraska-based voting machine company has told the Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that it will not comply with subpoenas issued seeking a broad array of information.

Attorneys for Election Systems & Software told former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in a letter dated Jan. 21 that it would not comply, calling the subpoenas issued last month a “quintessential fishing expedition.”

The letter was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press after it was first reported on by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Gableman's investigation into President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin is ongoing.

