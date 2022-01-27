Voting machine company won't comply with Wisconsin subpoena

WISCONSIN — A Nebraska-based voting machine company has told the Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that it will not comply with subpoenas issued seeking a broad array of information.

Attorneys for Election Systems & Software told former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in a letter dated Jan. 21 that it would not comply, calling the subpoenas issued last month a “quintessential fishing expedition.”

The letter was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press after it was first reported on by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Gableman's investigation into President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin is ongoing.

