Voters to decide on $252 million Milwaukee Public Schools referendum

Tuesday is decision day for the Milwaukee Public Schools referendum.

Voters will have to decide if they're willing to approve a $252 million referendum, which would raise property taxes by about $216 for a home valued at $100,000. Parents of children of all ages told TMJ4's Sydni Eure they're weighing the vote heavily. One man told her off camera he wonders where all the district's funding goes that voters need to consider a referendum — he didn't want to see his taxes any higher than they already are.

If the referendum doesn't pass, MPS says up to $2 million cuts and layoffs could follow, along with transportation impacts and decreased access to arts and music.

"Things like physical education, art, bilingual education are so vital to our young people and making sure that we are investing in the next generation of leaders," said Erin Fisher, a Milwaukee voter. "It's our duty as adults and tax payers to invest in our kids."

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Erin Fischer wants to make sure MPS is supporting educational goals like the arts and languages.

"I am definitely in favor of the schools getting the budgets that it needs," added Ryan Paulus. "I think that there's at of problems at both the local and the state level but I think education is one of those things that we as a community needs to invest in."

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Ryan Paulus says education is something the community needs to come together and invest in.

"Well [its] is my daughter and I would want her to have opportunities to have arts and the best teachers and all of that," said Jackie Porath. "What I would want for her is what I would want for everyone."

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Betsey Mortenson and Jackie Porath are new parents who want the best opportunities for their daughter.

The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. TMJ4 will have election day coverage throughout the day.

