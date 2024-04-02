Watch Now
Voters eager to cast ballots in Wisconsin spring election, despite terrible weather

Tuesday is the spring election and Presidential primary in Wisconsin. TMJ4's Jenna Rae has been talking to voters as they head to the polls.
Voters at Milwaukee Marshall High School
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 13:12:43-04

TMJ4's Jenna Rae has been talking to voters as they head to the polls.She stopped by Milwaukee Marshall High School, where turnout has been pretty strong, even with the rainy weather. Poll workers there say they've had more than 100 voters since they opened the doors at 7:00 a.m.

Those poll workers told Jenna that's a little higher than average for the northside wards. At Marshall, voters from wards 67, 68 and 69 are able to cast their ballots.

Elliott Anderson says he made it a priority to come out and vote because he wants to exercise his civic duty.

Elliott Anderson
Elliott Anderson voted "yes" on the Milwaukee Public Schools referendum because he has children in the district. He wants to funding for MPS to continue.

He told Jenna he'll be voting "yes" on the Milwaukee Public Schools referendum because he wants to support the district his children area in.

Raymond Hamilton also stopped by Marshall to cast a ballot.

Raymond Hamilton
Raymond Hamilton lived on Milwaukee's north side for almost four decades. He says he doesn't want to see restrictions on voting and came out to make his voice heard on constitutional referendums.

He told Jenna he's lived on Milwaukee's north side for 35 years. The constitutional referendums on the ballot were most important to him — Hamilton says he doesn't want to see restrictions on voting.

Jenna will be keeping an eye on the polls all day. We'll have updates on air and online.

