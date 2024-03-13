Voters discuss policy concerns ahead of Biden's visit to Milwaukee

President Joe Biden will be visiting Milwaukee on Wednesday. It's part of the "I'm On Board" month of action by the Biden-Harris campaign, designed to mobilize voters.

Biden will attend the opening of a campaign office, which is one of forty-four general election offices across the state of Wisconsin. This is the first election cycle in 20 years where a presidential campaign is based in Milwaukee.

The Biden-Harris administration is trying to secure votes from suburban women, Black and Latino voters. On Wednesday morning, the administration announced a near $40 million investment for locally-led projects aimed at reconnecting communities in Wisconsin facing issues with things like transportation and healthcare access.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spent time talking to voters about the issues that matter most to them ahead of Biden's visit. One of their biggest concerns was reproductive rights for women.

"The rights of women to control their own bodies and the issue of abortion. That's a very important issue for me," said John Holn of Milwaukee. "I have a lot of loved ones that this effects and the when and where they can have babies and control their own bodies."

"Some of the laws that are coming up to the table regarding reproductive rights don't really match with science or the medical community's understanding of how we should address these issues. I think that we really need to put the power back into the hands of the women and their providers so hopefully we can make that happen," added Andrew Thorson of Milwaukee.

We'll have coverage of Biden's visit to Milwaukee throughout the day on TMJ4 both on air and online.



