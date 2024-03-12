Preparations underway ahead of President Biden’s visit to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Steel barricades, neon orange road-closure signs, and “no-parking” covers on parking meters in downtown Milwaukee are all signs that an important visitor is on their way.

For the first time since 2018, a sitting president will spend the night here in Milwaukee.

The White House said in a press release that President Joe Biden will be in town on Wednesday, March 13, and on Thursday, March 14. He will deliver remarks regarding infrastructure.

After, the President will participate in a campaign event.

Most of the preparations are centered around the Pfister Hotel, a popular stay for sports teams and other big names.

“The Pfister is the go-to place for presidential visits. I’ve seen President Obama, President Reagan, and President Clinton— I’ve gone through this with every president in town for the past twenty years,” Bill DeLind said.

He owns DeLind Fine Art Appraisals across the street from the Pfister and has mixed reactions on the visits.

“My customers don’t live in the block. They come from the suburbs, they come from a long way away. It hurts.”

Others say the President’s visit might do the opposite.

“Hopefully that brings some people downtown to boost business a bit,” Zach Dott, the General Manager at Sportsclub, said. It’s a bar across from the Pfister.

He said a secret service agent visited him the week earlier to share the road in front of the bar would be closed from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.

“It’s exciting. There’s a big election coming up and the RNC this summer. This is kind of a precursor to a big summer ahead,” Dott said.

