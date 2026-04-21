MILWAUKEE — You can now vote to name We Energies' peregrine falcon chicks after TMJ4 News anchors.

The names that get the most votes will be given to the chicks that hatch at We Energies power plants.

This year's options for TMJ4-related names include:

“Chick Benson” in honor of Charles Benson

“Adriana Mendeggs” in honor of Adriana Mendez

“Brian Nestnansky” in honor of Brian Niznansky

You can see the full list of names here. Voting closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error