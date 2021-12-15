Watch
Vos: Wisconsin GOP election probe to go longer, cost more

Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the highest ranking Republican in the state, said he didn't know what a forensic audit of the state's 2020 presidential election results would prove on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, during a news conference in the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Vos said that two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 20:47:15-05

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election will spill into next year and cost more money, factors he blamed on Democrats who are fighting subpoenas.

The current contract Vos signed with former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead the investigation runs through the end of this month at a cost to taxpayers of nearly $680,000.

Vos said in an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday that legal fights over Gableman's subpoenas of mayors and the state election administrator will prolong the investigation indefinitely. He says any additional costs are "on the Democrats, not on us."

