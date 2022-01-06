Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vos wants election investigation done by end of January

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, in Madison, Wis. Assembly Republicans were set to hand Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul another defeat Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, scheduling a vote on a bill creating sexual assault evidence kit testing protocols after tacking on divisive provisions critics say are designed to ensure it never becomes law. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Robin Vos
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:32:46-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election to conclude by the end of the month, even as legal fights over subpoenas issued to mayors and the state’s top elections official remain unresolved.

Vos' spokeswoman, Angela Joyce, said Thursday that Vos has asked lead investigator Michael Gableman for recommendations by February “so we can have legislation passed by the end of this session.”

The session is currently scheduled to end in March. A spokesman for Gableman did not immediately return a message. WisPolitics.com first reported that Vos and Gableman had agreed to verbally extend Gableman’s contract that ended on Dec. 31.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku