Vos wants election investigation done by end of January

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election to conclude by the end of the month, even as legal fights over subpoenas issued to mayors and the state’s top elections official remain unresolved.

Vos' spokeswoman, Angela Joyce, said Thursday that Vos has asked lead investigator Michael Gableman for recommendations by February “so we can have legislation passed by the end of this session.”

The session is currently scheduled to end in March. A spokesman for Gableman did not immediately return a message. WisPolitics.com first reported that Vos and Gableman had agreed to verbally extend Gableman’s contract that ended on Dec. 31.

