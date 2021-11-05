Watch
Vos again ordered to turn over 2020 election probe records

Assembly Speaker Ron Vos at a press briefing Tuesday.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 18:57:24-04

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge says Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has 10 days to turn over records about a secretive review of the 2020 election that Republicans have been conducting for months.

Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to provide records that were created between May and late August.

It was the same order Bailey-Rihn issued in October when she told Vos he could either release the records or come back in a month and state his case.

Vos attorney Ronald Stadler said after Friday's ruling that it would be up to Vos and Assembly Republicans to decide whether to appeal the decision.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

