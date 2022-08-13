Watch Now
Volunteers spend the night near MLK and North to collect school supplies for families in need

Milwaukee Public School students on the early start calendar head back to class on Monday.
A sleepover for education! Volunteers are spending the night on the corner of MLK and North to collect school supply donations for families in need on Friday.
Posted at 11:10 PM, Aug 12, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A sleepover for education! Volunteers are spending the night on the corner of MLK and North to collect school supply donations for families in need on Friday.

"Every year it gets bigger and bigger," community activist Tracey Dent said. "It's just amazing. Even through the hard times that Milwaukee is facing, they know how to come together when it's times in need. That's why I want to say to Milwaukee, thank you so much."

The group will be there until 8 a.m. Saturday.

