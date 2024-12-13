Volunteers and workers check on neighbors during brutally cold conditions

As bitter cold temperatures gripped southeast Wisconsin volunteers and workers checked on their neighbors to try and keep them safe.

Joanne Howe finds joy in volunteering for Meals On Wheels of Sheboygan County.

Mary Jo Ola Joanne How is a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Sheboygan County.

"It's just a delight getting to know them it really is," Howe told TMJ4 News.

Delivering food and a warm smile to each person means a lot to this retired public school teacher. She and dozens of other volunteers check on their client's well-being every visit. Still, when weather conditions are potentially dangerous those stops are even more important.

Mary Jo Ola Jeff Koeppen and Shirley Skarzynski benefit from the help.

"It's great. I'm getting old," Jeffery Koeppen explained.

"It means a lot to know that somebody is concerned about you," said Shirley Skarzynski.

"It's not just hi how are you? It's more than that and that means a lot because they're very considerate and it brightens my day," Kathleen Neidert added.

If volunteers notice someone is having heat issues they will reach out to emergency contacts and local resources to get them help. Coordinators say on average volunteers encounter clients experiencing a dire situation once month, those circumstances range from falls to having no heat.

Checking on people is personal to Howe.

"Both my parents are no longer around. I didn't live in the area so I had to drive up every couple of weeks to make sure they were ok. I had good neighbors checking on them so now it's payback time," Howe explained. "Watch out for other people because we need that now more than ever."

Mary Lockwood and Abby Saavedra with Milwaukee County's Homeless Outreach visited multiple locations where they often meet people struggling with housing.

"Some people it just takes more love and care," Saavedra said about individuals who may not want help right away.

Their goal is to make sure they are safe and aware of warming centers. Lockwood and Saavedra left hand warmers, water and snacks for those people who were not near their belongings.

"That rapport that we build may be the difference between somebody staying outside and getting housing so it can be super important," Lockwood explained.

