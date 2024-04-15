Voices from across Milwaukee weigh in on if smart gun technology could help prevent child shootings

TMJ4 News is shining the light on the emergence of new technology that some say could be a key solution in ending unintentional child shootings. In contrast, others say the technology isn't a replacement for educational conversations about the dangers of firearms.

To gain a well-rounded understanding of Smart Gun technologies and how they're received in our community, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins used a 360 reporting approach and heard from five different voices in our community. Each offered a unique perspective.

Jenkins spoke with Dr. Stephen Hargarten, the Senior Injury and Policy Advisor at the Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He takes a look at the issue through the lens of guns as a consumer product. He also spoke with Eddie Silas, the Co-Owner of a West Allis gun shop, who thinks Smart Guns are not the solution.

Jenkins also visited the Milwaukee Police Department's training facility and spoke with Range Master Sgt. Joseph Sedlacek, who showed TMJ4 some of the technologies already being tested in our community. And we hear from Jennifer O'Hear, the Executive Director of Common Ground who explains why she thinks it's encouraging to hear that our local law enforcement are testing Smart Gun technologies.

A Mourning Grandmother's Perspective:

First, we speak to Trinika Walker, a local anti-violence activist who founded Stop the Violence 53206.

TMJ4 News Trinika Walker stands with a sign showing her late-grandson, A'Kai Stilo. Stilo died when he became the victim of an unintentional shooting nearly two years ago.

“It’s kind of hard for me to talk about,” Walker told TMJ4’s Ryan Jenkins, “However, I am going to push through this.”

Walker is also the grandmother of 3-year-old A’Kai Stilo, who shot himself with a gun nearly two years ago and died.

“Any kid would be curious right? He grabbed that gun and he turned it on himself,” said Walker. “Real or not, the kids just don’t know. He was only three.”

Jenkins visited Walker at her home on Milwaukee’s north side to talk about the idea of Smart Gun technology.

TMJ4’s Ryan Jenkins: “When you hear about those technologies, is that a step in the right direction?”

Trinika Walker: “That right there. That right there is like music to my ears. That would be a great direction to go into.”

Smart Gun technology and the federal law:

Regulating Smart Gun technology is not a new idea. Former President Barack Obama signed an executive order in 2016 ordering research into the technology. On the campaign trail in 2020, President Biden touted a plan to “ensure 100% of firearms sold in America were Smart Guns.” To date, no federal rules or regulations are in place.

A local doctor's perspective:

Submitted Photo: Dr. Stephen Hargarten

Dr. Stephen Hargarten, the Senior Injury and Policy Advisor at the Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin, invited Jenkins to his home where he discussed firearms as a consumer product.

“We don’t rely upon that with Aspirin or Tylenol bottles. We put a safety cap so they can’t access it."

Hargarten studies firearm injuries and points out that the Consumer Product Safety Commission doesn’t have oversight over gun safety.

“They have oversight over BB guns, they don’t have oversight on this consumer product,” he said.

Dr. Hargarten thinks Smart Guns would be good for the community.

“Depressed teenagers taking their parents' firearm, stolen guns, they can’t use it if the gun is only for the authorized user,” said Hargarten.

While reporting on this story, Jenkins learned that this type of technology is already being tested in our community by Milwaukee Police.

How Milwaukee Police are testing Smart Gun Technologies:

They gain access to the tools as part of the National Gun Safety Consortium and test them to provide feedback to manufacturers.

TMJ4 News Sgt. Joseph Sedlacek is MPD's range master. He showed TMJ4 News some of the smart technology being tested by the department right here in Milwaukee.

MPD Range Master Sgt. Joseph Sedlacek showed Jenkins some of the tools currently being tested, including a fingerprint-activated long-gun lock and a lock for smaller guns that triggers an alarm if an unauthorized user moves the gun.

MPD only tests the technologies and provides feedback. The tools are not deployed into the "real world" by the department.

Why some in our community say it's good that Police are testing this technology:

TMJ4 News Jennifer O'Hear of Common Ground finds it encouraging that MPD is testing smart technology related to firearms. She says people look to law enforcement as firearm experts.

“Guns and gun violence are very polarizing issues in our world today and I think we have been able to find common ground,” said Jennifer O’Hear, Executive Director of Common Ground.

She said it’s encouraging to see police interacting with this technology because their approval of weapons and gear can often lead to more market success.

“In that sense, they're also like influencers. Gun owners want the latest gun technology, they're going to look at what police departments and the military have,” said O’Hear. She hopes to see more law enforcement agencies endorsing the new technology.

“I don't think there's a gun owner out there that wants their gun to be stolen, that wants their gun to be used in a suicide or be accessed by a young child,” she said.

A gun shop owner's opposing opinion on Smart Gun technology:

Not everyone is on board with the idea of Smart Guns.

TMJ4 News Eddie Silas is a local gun shop owner who says smart gun technology is not the key to preventing firearm injuries. He continues to lean on firearm education instead.

“Honestly, Smart Guns completely freak me out,” said Eddie Silas, who owns Prolific Arms, a gun shop in West Allis.

Silas invited TMJ4’s Ryan Jenkins to his shop for a conversation.

“Giving someone a Smart Gun is not necessarily going to make them smart about their gun,” Silas said.

Silas creates gun safety-focused TikTok videos and invited TMJ4 News to one of the gun safety events he hosts geared toward youth and their families.

“If you want to affect public safety, put education there first, everything else can wait. The Smart guns? For crying out loud, sometimes I can't even get into my phone when I'm looking right at it,” Silas said.

Regardless of where you stand on the technology, or policies surrounding it, one thing Trinika Walker hopes all of the community can agree on is that it’s up to the adults to help protect children.

“They're what's to come, they're our presidents, our news reporters, they're our community leaders, but if we put a gun in their way, they'll grab it. And then what do we have,” she said.

