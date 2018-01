Visit Milwaukee stopped by the studio today to discuss events across the city this weekend.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Admirals are both in town tonight for home games. Tickets are still available!

The US Speedskating Longtrack Olympic Trials are at the Pettit Center. Come cheer on the US Olympic Speedskating team, but be sure to get your tickets in advance.

The Broadway show Waitress will be at the Marcus Center. It features music from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles!

The month-long Lobsterpalooza kicks off at Harbor house.

Interested in beer and history? Check out Milwaukee's Beer Line Traveling Photo Exhibition at Lakefront Brewery to see photos that chronicle the historical ties between Milwaukee's railroad and brew industries.

The 2018 Wisconsin RV Super Show will be at the Wisconsin Center all weekend,