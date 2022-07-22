Visit Milwaukee announces influencer partnership with Bobby Portis

MILWAUKEE — We already knew Bobby Portis was the face of Milwaukee but now, VISIT Milwaukee has made it official.

On Friday, VISIT Milwaukee announced a new influencer partnership with Portis while also sharing a video of the Bucks star hanging out with people around Milwaukee.

The video is the centerpiece of the new partnership, VISIT Milwaukee said, which aims at showcasing Portis' love for Milwaukee and his "hype man" abilities.

"Since Bobby has made a name for himself as a fan favorite and an emotional leader with the Milwaukee Bucks, we thought it would be fun to have Bobby bring the same energy to promoting the great things to do in Milwaukee during the summer,” said Josh Albrecht, VISIT Milwaukee’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

In the video, Portis' is seen handing out coffee at Colectivo, hanging out with bikers at Harley Davidson, playing volleyball at Bradford Beach, and walking the lakefront.

VISIT Milwaukee

According to VISIT Milwaukee, the video along with a marketing campaign will target people within a 6-hour drive from Milwaukee and promote the city.

A news release from VISIT Milwaukee stated that 36% of the city's visitors came from outstate Wisconsin, while 21.7% came from Illinois, and a combined 24.1% came from Minnesota, Iowa, Florida, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, and Ohio.

"We love this partnership with Bobby and are looking forward to more like it with other athletes, entertainers, musicians, and artists throughout the city over the next few years to help us showcase how thriving and vibrant Milwaukee is and will continue to be,” Albrecht says. “Telling these stories will inspire others to see Milwaukee in new and fresh ways and to inspire pride in the city.”

Check out the full video of Portis here.

