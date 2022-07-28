Virtual Reality gorilla experience coming to the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — A fully-immersive virtual reality experience is coming to the Milwaukee County Zoo, featuring gorillas!

With the experience, zoo-goers can put on a virtual reality headset and see Mountain Gorillas in their natural habitat of Rwanda.

According to a news release, the Milwaukee County Zoo is the first zoo in the country to unveil this experience. It is a 360-degree live-action virtual reality film with motion platform seating.

The zoo said in a statement that zoogoers will see mountain gorillas up close, so close that you can see the tiniest details of their hair. Attendees can move their heads up and down to see the gorillas' natural habitat, and see one gorilla family as it comes to meet you.

“We are thrilled to partner with Immotion to offer this groundbreaking virtual reality experience to our visitors,” Zoo Director Amos Morris said in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind experience is yet another means for us to engage guests to get interested and involved in the conservation of species and develop empathy for animals.

Prior to the virtual reality experience, there's an interactive pre-show that includes a video of gorilla behavior and an in-depth comparison of human and gorilla anatomy.

