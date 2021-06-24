Viral moments from Bucks-Hawks Game 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the Eastern Conference Finals facing off against the Atlanta Hawks - and fans are without a doubt excited.

TMJ4 News crews have been capturing special moments before and during the big game Wednesday night in Milwaukee. We have compiled the highlights here:

The Deer District. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/4zcAU3FEgB — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 24, 2021

Giannis hits 2 free throws and the crowd goes wild pic.twitter.com/0k8ZLYl56O — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 24, 2021

Now @packers coach Matt LaFleur is getting the crowd hyped #Packers pic.twitter.com/I5lDyn9G64 — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) June 24, 2021

They just turned off the screen for a few moments and told fans to stop throwing bottles in the air and at the screen. pic.twitter.com/wdnGnqHGbl — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 24, 2021

Haha Tony Romo gets some boos. Points to his son’s @Bucks jersey and the cheers come out. But the son swats Dad’s hand away 😂 #Bucks pic.twitter.com/4536loonNa — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) June 24, 2021

I like this photo. Atlanta Hawks fans with Milwaukee police at the Deer District pic.twitter.com/0MedJWywJ1 — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 23, 2021

All relatively quiet but the towels are out for game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at @FiservForum #Bucks #Hawks pic.twitter.com/V51ZrS4Gkn — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) June 23, 2021

These two are bringing the energy to the Deer District⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zzXvynrlPH — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 23, 2021

‘Fly Boy’ Pat flew in from Atlanta for the game. He says Hawks in 5. pic.twitter.com/ulrySBqpE2 — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 23, 2021

Kayla and Valerie got to the Deer District three hours early to be directly in front of the stage. They are pretty much the first people here besides media and game staff. pic.twitter.com/A53HhcKMiq — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 23, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip