Vintage guitar, other instruments stolen from Milwaukee band's van

Tune in to Bruce Harrison's report Friday on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — A local band's tour vehicle was broken into Wednesday afternoon in downtown Milwaukee, and nearly all their instruments were stolen.

The band, called Diet Lite, is without its bass, drums, custom cymbals, and vintage guitar. The vintage guitar was an Eastwood Airline 3P DLX guitar.

Milwaukee police described an "entry to autos complaint" at Pleasant and 1st on the evening of April 6. MPD said a suspect entered the vehicle and removed property. They are searching for unknown suspects.

Diet Lite Diet Lite

Diet Lite Diet Lite

Diet Lite Diet Lite

The band filed a police report with the Milwaukee Police Department and is working with local pawn and retail shops to spread the word about the stolen instruments.

According to Diet Lite, a local music store owner was approached by the possible burglars. They said two people tried to sell the vintage guitar but fled the scene before police arrived. However, the store owner got photos of their vehicle.

Lance Schart

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip