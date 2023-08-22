Vincent High School closed Tuesday due to 'major' power outage

MILWAUKEE — After closing early Monday, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) confirms Vincent High School will be closed on Tuesday due to a "major power outage."

MPS says families have been notified. Staff is working to restore power to the building as quickly as possible.

The power outage comes as a heatwave gets ready to bring triple-digit temperatures across Southeast Wisconsin this week. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect on Wednesday at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

