Vin Baker: A journey to help others

MILWAUKEE — The Vin Baker Recovery Center is located near 76th and Hampton in Milwaukee and had its official ribbon cutting today. The Former NBA All-Star and Bucks Assistant Coach says the center's location was extremely important."

"This is right in the heart of the city, and everyone will have access to come here and get the therapy and the treatment that's needed to get them living life on life's terms and having the opportunity to have a sober life," said Baker.

TMJ4 Vin Baker and Bucks President Peter Feigin at Vin Baker Recovery Center

It was almost a year ago that TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down with Vin Baker to discuss his sobriety and his game plan to help others battling addiction. Fast forward to today, his recovery center is now a reality.

An honest conversation with former NBA star Vin Baker (tmj4.com)

Vin Baker: Bucks Assistant Coach shares his journey to sobriety (tmj4.com)

"I know how serious the disease of addiction is and so that's why I started on this journey to come and provide help and hope," said Baker.

The Center received 500 thousand dollars from the opioid settlements that the Wisconsin Department of Justice brought to the state.

Baker was an 8th-round draft pick for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1992. He played with several NBA teams before this alcohol addiction cost him his job, his fortune, his reputation, and almost his life. April 17th will mark 14 years of sobriety for him.

TMJ4 Bucks Assistant Coach Vin Baker

"So my message is, although I'm enjoying 14 years in this wonderful center and providing hope and help, I'm still a drink away, right? Like it takes the maintenance of the love, and help, and hope of everyone involved including me," said Baker.

The Vin Baker Recovery Center's mission is to give members of the community like new client Derrick Lowe, access to healthcare for substance use, mental health issues, and recovery support.

TMJ4 Derrick Lowe, Vin Baker Recovery Client

"It's been a long while for me. I've been going through something for about 20 years. I just could never get the proper help that I've been able to get right now," said Lowe.

For Vin, today was not only a celebration for him and his partners but for a community that in many ways has felt under-served. He compared today's grand opening to a Bucks Media Day when he was a player.

"We have a lot of expectations. We have a lot of hope. We have a lot of gifted people in this building that can help us get to where we need to get people to where they need to get to, but when the lights and cameras go away, we have a lot of work to do!" said Baker.

For more information: Addiction Treatment Center In Milwaukee, WI | Vin Baker Recovery

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip