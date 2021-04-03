Village of Greendale close to buying vacant property at Southridge Mall: Report

GREENDALE — The Village of Greendale is making progress in its bid to buy a vacant property connected to Southridge Mall.

The village's development counsel, Alan Marcuvitz, told the Greendale Community Development Authority Friday that they are "on the edge of having a contract" with the owner of the former Boston Store property, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

If the village is successful in buying the 15-acre property, they may find a company to redevelop the department store, or demolish the structure to repurpose it, according to the BizJournal.

During a Friday meeting, Greendale's Community Development Authority voted in favor of designating the former Boston Store property as blighted. That would give the village more options for possible redevelopment. The proposal now heads to the full Village Board.

Marcuvitz called the former Boston Store property the "centerpiece" of Southridge Mall, the largest shopping mall in Wisconsin. The rest of the mall is owned by a different company, which will be given to a bank in order to avoid foreclosure, the BizJournal reports.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip