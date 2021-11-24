Vigils continue across Southeast Wisconsin for those affected by Waukesha's Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — In this dark time, faith leaders are sharing the importance of being a light and spreading kindness as Waukesha continues to heal its broken heart.

"We are all one and through love and light, we will heal and be better for it," said Waukesha resident Sally Pass.

More vigils across Southeast Wisconsin continued Tuesday as community members prayed for and remembered those affected by Sunday's deadly Christmas parade tragedy.

"We deal with darkness by adding light,"said Rabbi Mendel Shmotkin, the CEO of Lubavitch of Wisconsin.

TMJ4 More vigils across Southeast Wisconsin continued Tuesday.

During a ceremony held by Waukesha County's Chabad Jewish Center, Rabbi Mendel Shmotkin spoke a message of unity and urged people to spread kindness in spite of what's happened.

"The way in which we can start to make sense out of darkness and out of tragedy and difficulty is by turning that energy into something positive," said Mendel.

Meanwhile, over at Hales Corners Lutheran Church, dozens of people gathered to pray, support and comfort one another, including Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson.

"I'm praying for all of them. In the tragic incident, God was with them. God is with all of the first responders that were there," said Chief Thompson.

Logan Waraksa and his sister Caitlyn, who are students at Waukesha High School, prayed for their fellow classmates.

"I know a lot of people that ended up in the hospital or ICU and I wanted to let them know that we're all praying for them and Waukesha strong," said Logan.

While Sunday's tragedy still hurts, community members say they'll get through it together, one day at a time.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip