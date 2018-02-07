Viewer Video: Black-capped Chickadee eats from an ice cream cone

A Black-capped chickadee ate from an ice cream cone.

Here's a story to make your heart melt. 

A TODAY'S TMJ4 viewer sent in a video of a Black-Capped Chickadee eating seeds from an ice cream cone.

The bird flew right up to John Sukowaty, who was holding the ice cream cone.

Bird watching is a favorite activity for Sukowaty. He only sat the cold weather for three minutes until the little bird flew to his cone.

Sukowaty captures pictures of birds and other forms of nature on his Facebook page, John Sukowaty Photography.

He also offers other photography services on his website.

