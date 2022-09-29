Video shows reckless driving outside of Milwaukee School of Languages

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after two vehicles were seen driving recklessly outside of the Milwaukee School of Languages.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there had been an allegation of an active shooter but school staff told police that was not the case. Out of an abundance of caution, police walked through the school and found no evidence of a shooter.

Now, however, police are seeking suspects who drive recklessly and endangered the safety of people in the area.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

