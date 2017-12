MILWAUKEE- Police are asking for help identifying an East Side burglarly suspect captured in a clear surveillance video.

The video shows a robbery that occurred on Dec. 11 around 6:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Cambridge Ave. The suspect got into the building and stole four mail packages before fleeing the scene.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the suspect is a black male between the ages of 25 and 35. He's 5'10" to 6' tall and weighs between 160 and 190 pounds. As captured in the video, the suspect was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat, dark jogging pants, and black tennis shoes with red soles. He was carrying a large dark gray backpack with a circular white emblem.

If you have information about the suspect, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.