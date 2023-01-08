[VIDEO] Packers fans fired up ahead of Packers vs Lions game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Hundreds of fans are outside of Lambeau Field this evening waiting to head into the Packers vs Lions game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m., with the game airing on TMJ4. Ahead of kickoff though, TMJ4's Charles Benson caught up with fans outside the stadium.
Watch: Fans chant Go Pack Go outside Lambeau Field, live on TMJ4 News
Go Pack Go chant outside Lambeau Field
Watch: Fans, some not from Wisconsin, tailgate outside Lambeau
Green Bay Packers fans gather outside Lambeau Field