[VIDEO] Packers fans fired up ahead of Packers vs Lions game

Ahead of kickoff, TMJ4's Charles Benson caught up with fans outside the stadium
Green Bay Packers fans are gathered outside Lambeau Field ahead of tonight's Packers vs Lions game.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jan 08, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Hundreds of fans are outside of Lambeau Field this evening waiting to head into the Packers vs Lions game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m., with the game airing on TMJ4. Ahead of kickoff though, TMJ4's Charles Benson caught up with fans outside the stadium.

