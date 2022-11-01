VIDEO: Milwaukee's Christmas tree harvested for holiday season

MILWAUKEE — That special time of year is back once again. Milwaukee is harvesting the tree that will be on display at City Hall during the holiday season.
Watch Elaine's coverage over social media below:
Take a look at this gorgeous tree! Today, this 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce will make its way to downtown Milwaukee at @FiservForum to serve as the city’s Christmas tree! Tune in all morning on @TMJ4 News Today pic.twitter.com/nTZ2TgBxAH— Elaine Rojas-Castillo (@ElaineRCTV) November 1, 2022
The work is underway! Crews from @milwaukeedpw are busy getting the @cityofmilwaukee Christmas tree ready to go. We’ll have the live chop at 6:30am on @TMJ4 News Today! pic.twitter.com/sDlSFGpPLc— Elaine Rojas-Castillo (@ElaineRCTV) November 1, 2022
There it goes! With a few cuts of the saw, the @cityofmilwaukee Christmas tree is officially harvested! pic.twitter.com/pd5zgVfR9v— Elaine Rojas-Castillo (@ElaineRCTV) November 1, 2022
.@MayorOfMKE presenting Erwin Boehme with the “cookie” of the Colorado Blue Spruce he donated to be this year’s @cityofmilwaukee Christmas tree! @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/crY3ijqZAy— Elaine Rojas-Castillo (@ElaineRCTV) November 1, 2022
The man of the hour, Erwin Boehme, and a few special guests @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/PkBOIZvrQQ— Elaine Rojas-Castillo (@ElaineRCTV) November 1, 2022
Milwaukee Alderman Michael J. Murphy issued the following statement:
"This morning I had the pleasure of joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson, leadership and staff from the Department of Public Works, and Bango, for the annual harvesting of the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree.
This year’s tree was donated by 10th District resident Erwin Boehme. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was harvested from outside his home in Washington Heights, and then escorted by the Milwaukee Police Department to downtown where it will be placed outside the Fiserv Forum in the Deer District. I want to thank Erwin for his generosity as we begin to usher in the holiday season.
2022 marks the 109th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, making it the longest running official tree lighting ceremony in the United States other than New York City’s. I would invite all residents to take part in the public tree lighting ceremony on November 18 in the Deer District as we continue a grand and joyous tradition."