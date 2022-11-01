Watch Now
VIDEO: Milwaukee's Christmas tree harvested for holiday season

That special time of year is back once again. Milwaukee is harvesting the tree that will be on display at City Hall.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 09:27:50-04

MILWAUKEE — That special time of year is back once again. Milwaukee is harvesting the tree that will be on display at City Hall during the holiday season.

Milwaukee Alderman Michael J. Murphy issued the following statement:

"This morning I had the pleasure of joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson, leadership and staff from the Department of Public Works, and Bango, for the annual harvesting of the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree was donated by 10th District resident Erwin Boehme. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was harvested from outside his home in Washington Heights, and then escorted by the Milwaukee Police Department to downtown where it will be placed outside the Fiserv Forum in the Deer District. I want to thank Erwin for his generosity as we begin to usher in the holiday season.

2022 marks the 109th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, making it the longest running official tree lighting ceremony in the United States other than New York City’s. I would invite all residents to take part in the public tree lighting ceremony on November 18 in the Deer District as we continue a grand and joyous tradition."

